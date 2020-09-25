Duke and the Doctor Celebrate the Success of Charitable Campaign in Support of the Wounded Warrior Project
The Wounded Warrior Project is a non-profit organization providing a wide range of health and wellness resources to aid veterans and active duty service membersHENDERSON, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Duke and the Doctor are pleased to announce the closing of their Charitable Campaign for the Wounded Warrior Project. After a highly successful fundraiser, they would like to thank all those who contributed monetary donations in support of veterans and active duty service members.
Duke Liberatore and his wife Dr. Jan McBarron are known for their long-running radio show, “Duke and the Doctor.” They launched the charitable campaign to support the Wounded Warrior Project and are proud to lend their support to those who have served while honoring members of their own family who sacrificed their lives for freedom.
"The Wounded Warrior Project helps people heal both mentally and physically" claims Dr. Jan McBarron, "It is an honor to help give back to those who have given up so much for us."
By offering an extensive range of services, the organization is transforming the way America's veterans are empowered, employed, and engaged with their communities. Their primary objective is to help warriors recover, and transition back into a normal civilian life.
For more information on the organization and its services, please visit their official website here.
About Duke and the Doctor
Hosted by Duke Liberatore and his wife Dr. Jan McBarron, their nationally syndicated Duke and the Doctor broadcast has been formally recognized as one of the "Top 100 Most Influential Nationally Syndicated Radio Shows." Duke founded, operated and after 24 years ultimately sold an extraordinarily successful chain of health food stores and Dr. Jan McBarron is an award-winning Bariatric Medical Doctor, author, and public speaker. For more than 20 years Duke and the Doctor answered calls from thousands of listeners and helped people on the way to better health and improved quality of life.
