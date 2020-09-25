Bograd Kids Launches Designer Face Masks for Kids

An industry leader in designer children's furniture, bedding, lighting, toys, and art has expanded its products.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Bograd Kids announced today the official launch of its designer face masks for kids.

"We're very excited about the launch of our face masks for kids," said Zoya Bograd, owner and spokesperson for Bograd Kids.

Bograd explained that its new designer face masks for kids are made with two-ply designer fabrics, which are prewashed, 100 percent cotton fabric on the outside, and 100 percent Egyptian cotton fabric on the inside.

Bograd went on to encourage parents and or guardians to take each moment to be a teaching moment for their children.

"The times we are living in today are a time where one's own health and social distancing are of importance," Bograd said, before questioning, "How can you say no to your young child who wants to go outside and play with their friends?"

Bograd Kids' newly launched designer face masks for kids include:

• ABC Peter Limited Edition

• Baa Pink Sheep

• Baa Yellow Sheep

• Bear and Butterfly

• Fairy - Bianca (Pink) Limited Edition

And more.

"We are living in historical times, a time where we can't be together," Bograd stressed. "A time where everything is closed; from playgrounds to schools. This is the time where we can teach our kids to be responsible, starting from a young age. When engaging in public interactions today, we are required to wear a mask."

It is for this reason, Bograd noted, that it is now offering limited edition masks for children.

"These limited-edition face masks will unfortunately not be restocked once they are sold out," Bograd said. "The other face masks we are offering are made with two-ply jersey fabric, for your ultimate comfort."

For more information, please visit bogradkids.com/face-masks.

About Bograd Kids

We pride ourselves on offering custom, eco-friendly, and made in America products. Fine baby and children's furniture designed by Zoya Bograd, ASID. A popular saying indicates that "if something's worth doing, it's worth doing right." Though that phrase can and does apply to so many areas in life, it applies equally well to furniture. After years in the interior design trade, I wanted to bring top tier luxury children's furniture to the retail market and offer custom finishes and fabrics that until now were only available through professional interior designers. The realization of that goal is BogradKids.com, an online retail store catering to those with discriminating tastes and the desire to turn an ordinary room into an extraordinary work of art.

