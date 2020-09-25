Nevada Department of Transportation Hiring Temporary Winter Highway Maintenance Workers

CARSON CITY, Nev. – With the start of fall, the Nevada Department of Transportation is preparing to keep state roads clear when winter snow flies. NDOT is hiring temporary highway maintenance workers to help keep winter roads clear, including snow plow and anti-icing operations and assisting in highway emergency response, among other duties.

Through Oct. 1, applications are being accepted for temporary winter job positions in Reno, Sparks, Carson City, Gardnerville, Tahoe, Lovelock, Hawthorne, Virginia City, Fernley, Fallon, Silver Springs, Wellington and Yerington. Positions are also available in Las Vegas, Tonopah, Elko, Ely, Winnemucca and other areas across the state.

The majority of positions will be required to operate various types of heavy equipment. Position requirements and further information are available through the “careers” link of nevadadot.com.

NDOT begins annual winter preparations in early fall by readying snow plows and other pieces of snow and ice equipment for use in snow removal across Nevada. Year-round, NDOT maintenance professionals perform nearly 100 different type of tasks, from snow, ice and debris removal to roadway patching, sweeping, slope enhancements and more, to help keep Nevada drivers safe and connected.