Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada Announces Open Call for Distinguished Fellows

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada) is pleased to announce its open call for its 2021 intake of Distinguished Fellows.



APF Canada’s Distinguished Fellows are individuals who have set themselves apart through their research achievements and are established members of the Canada-Asia practitioner community possessing knowledge and demonstrated work in the fields of Canada-Asia relations and policy.

In addition to recognizing the recipients’ accomplishments, Distinguished Fellowships provide an opportunity for APF Canada to engage with experts on areas of special, mutual interest, contribute to our media and community outreach activities, and assist in shaping the Foundation’s research projects.

Distinguished Fellows are appointed for two-year terms without a base honorarium, with grants made available for Fellows to publish with the Foundation, or under its name.

Fellows are chosen by an in-house Selection Committee comprising a panel of experts and members of APF Canada’s Board of Directors.

Interested candidates must provide:

A letter explaining how they would contribute to the Foundation’s mission (500 words maximum).

A recent CV highlighting Asia Pacific experience and contributions.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. PDT, October 21, 2020. Candidates selected by the Selection Committee will be notified in December 2020. Final appointments will be made based on mutually agreed conditions with selected candidates.

Applications should be submitted via email to stephanie.lee@asiapacific.ca

For more details on the APF Canada’s Distinguished Fellowship program, please follow this link: https://www.asiapacific.ca/apf-canada-distinguished-fellowship-open-call

