Karen Pence, Second Lady of the United States, to Appear On Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek On Tuesday

/EIN News/ -- STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Second Lady Karen Pence, wife of Vice President Mike Pence, will appear on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network national podcast Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek on Tuesday.



Mrs. Pence received her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in elementary education from Butler University and went on to teach art to elementary students for 25 years in her home state of Indiana and Virginia. Mrs. Pence is an award-winning watercolor artist. In her role as Second Lady, she has elevated the mental health profession, art therapy and raises awareness about the role it can play to treat military service members and veterans who suffer from PTSD and TBI. Mrs. Pence serves as the lead ambassador for the President’s Roadmap to Empower Veterans and End a National Tragedy of Suicide (PREVENTS) task force, which aims to prevent veteran suicide and promote overall wellness on the national level. In addition to her duties as Second Lady, Mrs. Pence continues to serve as an art educator in Virginia.

“Karen Pence is a champion for the American people and has dedicated her role as Second Lady to causes that are rooted in personal passion and that have profoundly positive impacts on the lives they touch,” Meek said. “It is an honor to have Mrs. Pence as a guest on Next Steps Forward to discuss in-depth her passion for art and advocacy for art therapy, as well as her commitment to our military members through her work with PREVENTS and her continued support of military spouses and families. Mrs. Pence’s enthusiasm for those things she is passionate about and her willingness to share her passions with others to better their lives is inspiring. I know my listeners will be touched by her belief in the power of healing – whether that’s through art therapy, focusing on bettering our overall mental health or finding refuge in our faith.”

Meek is the co-founder and chairman of SoldierStrong, a national nonprofit dedicated to connecting military veterans with revolutionary medical technology to help them take the next steps forward into life after service, as well as an advisor on the PREVENTS task force. Meek hosts the informative, uplifting hour on the VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network every Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT. Each week, Next Steps Forward features prominent leaders from the worlds of business, sports, entertainment, politics and public policy.

With five branded channels, The VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is the leading producer, distributor, and online broadcaster of original live and on-demand talk radio programming worldwide. Next Steps Forward with Chris Meek airs on the VoiceAmerica Empowerment Channel.

CONTACT: CHRISTINA STROBACK

(319) 936-9300