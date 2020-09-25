TVM Update: Pudendal/Ilioinguinal/Obturator Neuralgia = Immeasurable Injury

Ben Martin

Pharmaceutical injury attorney, Ben Martin, comments on need for monetary justice against manufacturers of mesh slings/devices that cause neurological injuries.

I don’t mind saying it. I can’t believe these devices were put on the market in the first place, much less that they are still on it.” — Ben Martin, Esq.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ben Martin, Esq. of Martin Baughman, national pharmaceutical injury attorney comments on the issues as it relates to monitory demands to defense manufacturers for the neurological injured clients that he represents from the vaginal mesh debacle.

“Our criteria for representation is generally the existence of specific neurological pain syndromes caused by transobturator slings, retropubic slings, and the devices used previously for pelvic organ prolapse. We intend to try these cases as the seriously injured and disabled women we represent with chronic pain syndromes knowingly caused by these manufacturers deserve compensation. I don’t mind saying it. I can’t believe these devices were put on the market in the first place, much less that they are still on it. The medical and scientific evidence is clear that transobturator slings cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia.

There is no amount of money that will make our clients whole. They simply want to get better as they deal with miserable pain. We are with them, and try our best to understand what they are going through though we know that we can never truly understand it.”

The Vigna Law Group targets the below transobturator (TOT) slings and mini-slings that cause pudendal and obturator neuralgia:

Ethicon: TVT-O, Abbrevo

Boston Scientific: Obtryx, Solyx

Coloplast: Aris, Altis

The Vigna Law Group targets the below retropubic slings that cause ilioinguinal neuralgia and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome:

Boston Scientific: Advantage Fit

Ethicon: TVT, TVT Exact

Coloplast: Supris

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on catastrophic neurological injuries caused by transvaginal mesh devices including pudendal neuralgia, obturator neuralgia, ilioinguinal neuralgia, and Complex Regional Pain Syndrome. He has clients with these diagnoses filed around the country with Martin Baughman, a Dallas Texas firm. Ben Martin and Laura Baughman are national pharmaceutical injury trial attorneys in Dallas, Texas.

To learn more on the anatomical basis for TOT injury or irritation to the obturator and pudendal nerve and the treatments of obturator and pudendal neuralgia click here.

Click here for a FREE BOOK on Vaginal Mesh Pain. For articles, video resources, and information visit the Pudendal Neuralgia Educational Portal or https://tvm.lifecare123.com/. and visit https://tvm.lifecare123.com/slingebook.html for information regarding sling related complications.