Innocence Inquiry Commission to Hold a Hearing on State v. Coatney Williams

The North Carolina Innocence Inquiry Commission will hold a hearing on State v. Coatney Williams filed in Northampton County (08CRS1057, 1059, 1065-6; 09CRS83, 85). Judge Anna Mills Wagoner will preside as chair. The Commission’s executive director, Lindsey Guice Smith, will present the case to Commissioners. The hearing is anticipated to last three days.

WHEN Monday, September 28, 2020. The hearing will begin at 10:00 a.m. and at 9:00 a.m. on any subsequent days.

WHERE To help keep the public and staff safe and help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the hearing will be livestreamed below.

