DOE Selects Grand Prize Winners of the Fish Protection Prize and Announces Deadlines for Two Additional Hydropower Prizes

During the PITCH CONTEST, each team presented a 10-minute pitch, followed by a 10-minute question-and-answer period—introducing their concepts, discussing the technical and market feasibility of their ideas, and presenting their overall research and development plans. The winning teams will split $700,000 in the form of cash and in-kind support to further their solutions, with expertise provided by PNNL to evolve and develop their concepts.

Today, DOE also announced a change to the existing I AM Hydro Prize. The I AM Hydro Prize, which was announced in June by Assistant Secretary Simmons, has extended the application period to October 30, 2020. The I AM Hydro Prize aims to strengthen hydropower by applying advanced manufacturing technologies to reduce construction costs and repair frequency, improve efficiency and energy capture, and more.

Finally, DOE announced another new addition to WPTO’s prize portfolio, the Groundbreaking Hydro Prize, which is now open for applications. Through this prize, competitors are asked to develop new ideas to cut the costs, timelines, and risks associated with hydropower development. This prize is accepting applications until January 31.

To learn more about EERE’s Water Power Technologies Office (WPTO) and its suite of prizes, visit the WPTO website.