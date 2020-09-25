Pallavi Chhelavda Vastu Shastra and Fengshui Consultant
Ek Raah Aur Sahi Disha, Jo Zindagi Badal De ”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The art of Vastu Fengshui could only bring happiness and positive change in people’s lives. Pallavi Chhelavda provides valuable information and tips on the art.
Renowned Vastu Fengshui celebrity and interior designer and consultant for homes and businesses, Pallavi Chhelavda, demystifies myths surrounding famous architectural styles. With her proficiency and expertise in the field, Pallavi Chhelavda has already helped a large number of clients convert the negative energies in their homes and offices into positive ones, which helped them to improve their personal and professional lives.
“Vastu Shastra is a 5000 year old concept; it is a remedial science of good lifestyle and shows us ways to make it even better. Fengshui is another 3500 year old concept, which even to this day is present in every corner of our homes and could help us in all aspects of life – be it financial problems or troubles in relationship, Vastu Fengshui makes invaluable contributions,” commented Vastu expert Pallavi Chhelavda in one of her interviews about Vastu Fengshui.
Pallavi Chhelavda with her Vastu Shastra knowledge on the subject, pro-active skills and distinctive experience has become a stand-out name in the business of interior designing. She strongly believes in the ability of Vastu Shastra Fengshui to drive out all the negative energy from the lives of people, welcoming positivity and success. Pallavi Chhelavda made it a purpose of her life to be representative of this science and stands strongly against any myths and doubt that surround the concept. As the founder of the “Vastu Fengshui Research Institute” and 31 years of experience, she is quick to debunk Vastu on this remedial science, emerging as the go-to person for Vastu Fengshui lifestyle.
People are often stuck, uninspired and stressed with their work life. Others have difficulties at home. Peace and serenity in life seems to be rarity these days. The ancient sciences of Vastu Shastra and Fengshui believe that negative energies that surround people Is responsible for this. Positive Chi (live force) is vital force everyone should have around them.
“To always keep positive energy in our houses, we must be aware of all the little things that matters,” comments Vastu Shastra Fengshui consultant, Pallavi Chhelavda.
With the help of experts and consultants like Pallavi Chhelavda, individuals and businesses can now incorporate the positive aspects and energy into their personal and professional lives. Pallavi Chhelavda continues to lend her expertise to the Indian TV series as well.
Watch below Testimonial of Pallavi Chhelavda with Bollywood Star Jinal Pandya
About Pallavi Chhelavda
Pallavi Chhelavda founded Vastu Fengshui Research Institute in the year 1989 with a vision to provide clients with a single place that caters to all their Vastu and Fengshui related concerns. The institute featuring a tag line, “Ek Raah or Sahi Disha Jo Zindagi Badal De” (Hindi phrase for one right path and direction) has transformed hundreds live for better.
Testimonial by Jinal Pandya to Vastu Shastra Consultant Pallavi Chhelavda 30 Secs