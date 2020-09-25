Travel Advisory: RIDOT Removing Lane Split on Route 4 in North Kingstown

As part of an ongoing bridge preservation project for the structurally deficient Stony Lane Bridge on Route 4 in North Kingstown, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) will remove the current lane split in both directions of travel on Sunday night, September 27. In its place RIDOT will shift all lanes to the left for the third and final phase of the project.

The bridge is located between Exit 3 (Route 102/Wickford) and Exit 5 (Route 2/South County Trail) where Route 4 passes over Stony Lane. Motorists should reduce their speed in the work zone.

The lane shift will be in place until December, when RIDOT expects travel lanes to be restored to normal.

During each phase of the project, RIDOT is working on different portions of the bridge, doing steel and concrete repairs, replacing bridge joints and repaving when done. This work will improve the bridge's condition, removing its structurally deficient status.

The Stony Lane Bridge was built in 1988 and carries 61,000 vehicles per day. The work is part of a larger, $4.2 million, 11-bridge project in North Kingstown and East Greenwich that is scheduled to finish in fall 2021.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

Repairs to the Stony Lane Bridge were made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.