Erik Solheim and Rudrakumaran to speak at an Event on Future of Tamils in Sri Lanka

Mr. Erik Solheim who served as the Under-Secretary General of the United Nations and organized several rounds of peace talks between Sri Lankan Government and Tamil Tigers and Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran who is the Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) and served as the Legal Advisor to Tamil Tigers during the Peace talks, will speak at an event on the future of Tamils in Sri Lanka.
When: Saturday (26th)
Time: 9:00 am (New York) and 3:00 pm (Oslo, Norway).
WATCH LIVE:
https://facebook.com/teamtamilri
https://youtube.com/c/TamilRI
This event is organized by Tamil Research Institute (TRI) and the event is titled Future of Eelam Tamils in current Geo-Political Dynamics.
A Comprehensive Analysis of Eelam Tamil Ethnic Crisis and the Sustainable Solution.
Other Speakers include:
1) Krishna: Professor, Political Science, School of Advanced Studies, University of Tyumen, Russia.
2) Ayyanathan: Political Analyst, Tamil Nadu, Union of India.
3) Arun Kumar: Geo Political Analyst, Associate -Tamil Research Institute (TRI).
ERIK SOLHEIM:
Mr. Erik Solheim is an experienced peace negotiator, having acted as the main facilitator of the peace process in Sri Lanka from 1998 to 2005. The peace process led to a ceasefire and peace talks. He also contributed to peace processes in Sudan, Nepal, Myanmar and Burundi.
In addition to his role in government and international development, Solheim served has UN Environment’s Special Envoy for Environment, Conflict and Disaster and a Patron of Nature for the International Union for the Conservation of Nature. He has also received a number of awards for his work on climate and the environment, including UN Environment’s Champions of the Earth award.
VISUVANATHAN RUDRAKUMARAN:
Mr. Rudrakumaran is a New York base lawyer and is the Prime Minister of Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE).
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 132 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
