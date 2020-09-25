Governor Bullock Announces $4.2 Million of Additional Coronavirus Relief Funds Awarded through Meat Processing Infrastructure Grants

Governor Steve Bullock today announced $4.2 million in additional funds have been awarded through the Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant (MMPIG) program to aid small and medium-sized meat processors in responding to the COVID-19 crisis through the adaptation and advancement of meat processing infrastructure and capacity in Montana.

“The meat processing infrastructure grant program received an incredible amount of interest, which goes to show just how crucial these investments are for Montana,” Governor Bullock said. “Our hardworking producers need to have viable markets for selling their livestock. These grants allow meat processors to expand their capacity to meet increased demand for local meat and protect consumers from future supply chain disruptions.”

The grant program previously awarded $7.5 million to 62 different processors across the state in early August, making the total awards for meat processing nearly $12 million.

Meat supply chains across the nation were stressed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The MMPIG program builds community resilience and bolsters food security statewide. Businesses are using the grants to purchase equipment to immediately increase their storage and processing capacity. Many are modifying their facilities to include slaughter floors and other business adaptations that give producers the option to sell their meat locally rather than shipping them out of state.

Funding for the MMPIG program is derived from the state’s allocation of federal relief dollars made available through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, with a maximum award of $150,000. The 40 businesses awarded had already submitted applications to the MMPIG program. As with all coronavirus relief programs, funds must be utilized before December 31, 2020. Due to this confined timeframe, the application process for meat processing will not be reopened.

The Montana Department of Agriculture and Department of Livestock worked together to ensure projects adhered to meat processing rules and regulations. A list of additional recipients is included with this release and a full list of MMPIG program recipients is available on the Montana Department of Agriculture’s website.

Additional Montana Meat Processing Infrastructure Grant Recipients

Arneson Processing – Belgrade, MT

$76,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

B Bar Ranch – Big Timber, MT

$73,500 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Barney Creek Livestock – Livingston, MT

$29,000 to assist with purchase of a building and equipment to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Bonanza Meat Company – Glendive, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases for a new processing facility.

Burger Boys – Malta, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Clean Cut Packing – Laurel, MT

$150,000 to assist with purchases of a trailer and equipment for a mobile meat processing unit.

Cold Spring Grass Farm – Plains, MT

$150,000 to assist with the purchase of a Plant in Box shipping container poultry processing facility.

Custer Processing – Miles City, MT

$141,500 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Custom Cuts – Lewistown, MT

$14,300 to assist with equipment purchases to increase storage and processing capacity.

Cut Above Meat Processing – Plains, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications for a new processing facility.

Dahl Ranch – Boulder, MT

$25,435 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Daniels Gourmet Meat and Sausages – Bozeman, MT

$115,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Devils Fence Beef – Boulder, MT

$25,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Double K Ranch – Darby, MT

$150,000 to assist with slaughter floor installation and equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Eagle Creek Colony – Chester, MT $94,250 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

H and D Meat Processing – Ronan, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Hamilton Packing Company – Hamilton, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Happel’s Clean Cut Meats – Bozeman, MT

$43,051 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Heggelund Ranch Meats – Anaconda, MT

$50,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Hi line Meats – Glasgow, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to for a new processing facility.

Integrity Oil and Gas – Eureka, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications for a new processing facility.

Kayle Distributing – Bozeman, MT

$148,431 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

KC Meats – Lewistown, MT

$90,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

KW Beef – Sunburst, MT

$52,536 to assist with equipment purchases and to increase cold storage, transportation and processing capacity.

M&S Meats – Kalispell, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Mariahs Meats – Harlowton, MT

$35,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Montana Farmers Union – Great Falls, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases for a new mobile slaughter unit.

Nicole Wines Livestock – Lewistown, MT

$150,000 to purchase mobile meat processing trailer.

O’Connor Crops and Cattle – Ekalaka, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases for a new processing facility.

Perfect Cuts – Columbia Falls, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Riley’s Meat Company – Butte, MT

$91,980 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Ruby Valley Meats – Sheridan, MT

$50,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Smith Wild Game Cutting – Malta, MT

$7,918 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Stahl’s Processing – Grass Range, MT

$74,260 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Stampede Packing Company – Kalispell, MT

$142,700 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase processing capacity.

Stillwater Packing Company – Columbus, MT

$31,950 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

Terminal Meats – Butte, MT

$74,920 to assist with equipment purchases to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

The People’s Partner For Community Development – Lame Deer, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases to increase processing capacity.

Tizer Meats – Helena, MT

$150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.

White’s Wholesale Meats – Ronan, MT $150,000 to assist with equipment purchases and facility modifications to increase cold storage and processing capacity.