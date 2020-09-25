Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Exit 178 I-81 South, Luzerne County is Closed Due to a Crash

Dunmore –I-81 South Exit 178 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport (Avoca) is closed due to a an over turned tanker in the roundabout leading to the airport.  At the present there is no fuel leak.  The exit will be closed for several hours.

Motorists should use caution and alternative routes when traveling in the area.

 

Media contact: Michael S. Taluto, 570-963-3502

Source: PennDOT District 4

 

