New Bridge to Open Tuesday Near Lewistown

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that a bridge replacement project on Route 2004 (Back Maitland Road) is nearing completion.

PennDOT expects the bridge to be fully open before 5:00 PM on Tuesday, September 29. Once the bridge is open to traffic, the detour using Kishacoquillas Street, Route 3002 (East Charles Street), Route 22/322 westbound, Route 522, and Route 2001 (Crossover Road) will be lifted.

Crews have been working since late May to replace this bridge, which spans Jack’s Creek approximately two miles northeast of Lewistown. The new bridge replaces one dating from 1934. The bridge carries an average of nearly 2,300 vehicles per day.

Construction activity on this job included removing the old bridge, building the replacement bridge, application of an epoxy deck overlay, approach paving, guiderail installation, pavement markings, seeding, and miscellaneous construction. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Work on this project has been done in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan. The plan includes protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the job site and relevant training.

Glenn O. Hawbaker, Inc. of State College has been the contractor on this $1.4 million job. Drivers are reminded to move through work zones with caution, obey posted speed limits, and always buckle up.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

