Your Fantastic Mind Examines the Opioid Crisis in Georgia with Special Two-Hour Episode Monday, September 28 at 8 p.m.

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Your Fantastic Mind, the Emmy-nominated series produced in partnership by Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and the Emory Brain Health Center, will present a special two-hour episode examining the opioid crisis in Georgia on Monday, September 28 at 8 p.m. on GPB’s statewide television network. The episode will also stream on the GPB website, Facebook and air on the GPB Radio Network.

This special episode, “The Opioid Crisis in Georgia,” addresses the latest information about the increase in addiction rates and overdose deaths during COVID. Additionally, it documents the roots of the opioid crisis and how it took hold in Georgia. The program also looks at medication-assisted treatment and public health efforts to reach Georgia’s underserved communities to help battle the opioid crisis.

The special also features a panel of experts including:

Patrice Harris, MD - Immediate past president, American Medical Association (AMA)

- Immediate past president, American Medical Association (AMA) Judy Fitzgerald – Commissioner, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmenta l Disabilities

– Commissioner, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmenta Disabilities Justine Welsh, MD - Director of Addiction Services, Emory Healthcare

- Director of Addiction Services, Emory Healthcare Marvin Seppala, MD - Chief Medical Officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation

- Chief Medical Officer, Hazelden Betty Ford Foundation Tony Sanchez -Director, Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities Office of Recovery Transformation

Your Fantastic Mind regularly features compelling stories on brain-related health and wellness. Veteran Atlanta journalist Jaye Watson serves as the series’ executive producer, writer and host. Watson is a video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center and was honored earlier this month in the Writer category for the series at the Southeast Emmy Awards.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 19 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like Georgia Outdoors, Hometown Georgia, Political Rewind and more. For more information and a complete list of stations, visit www.gpb.org.

