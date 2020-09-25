Kristalina Georgieva Talks Inequality with Oxfam

September 25, 2020

IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, talks with Oxfam International's Equals podcast. (IMF photo)

The pandemic is adding pressure on society's most vulnerable and could lead to a significant rise in income inequality. In this podcast, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, talks with Max Lawson and Nadia Daar on the Equals podcast. The podcast was created by Oxfam International and focuses on inequality. Georgieva shares her views on the direction of inequality, the IMF's role in stabilizing economies amid the pandemic, and offers a glimpse into her own life experiences growing up in the Eastern Bloc.

Transcript

Blog

Kristalina Georgieva is IMF Managing Director. Nadia Daar and Max Lawson host the Equals podcast.