SaTT Smart Advertising Token Raises USD 7.1M, Rare Feat in 2020 Lackluster ICO Landscape

/EIN News/ -- SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart advertising marketplace SaTT is pleased to announce that its fundraising crowd sale has raised a total of USD 7.1 million against the generally lackluster ICO terrain in 2020. Hitting its soft cap of USD 3,360,000 within a week, the SaTT crowd sale closed at USD 7,146,854 yesterday.



“Many thanks to all our loyal supporters for the past two years and a big welcome to the new members of our SaTT family!” said Gauthier Bros , SaTT CEO, expressing his appreciation for the staunch SaTT community. “We will continue in our journey of innovation in the advertising industry. Delivering a working product is only a first step. When people talk about advertising and influencer marketing platforms, we want SaTT to be top of mind - a goal we will put our hundred percent behind!”

The SaTT smart marketing decentralized app (dApp) is developed by the core team of Atayen Inc ., famed for creating the iFrames suite of apps for business pages on Facebook. Atayen’s client list reads like a Who’s Who of the top global advertisers - Coca Cola, Disney, McDonald’s, Nike, Disney, to name a few.

The SaTT platform has taken two years before it delivered a working platform in Q3 2020. Targeting key pain points that plague the advertising supply chain, it offers an alternative way to tackle ad fraud, payment delays and competition barriers. Utilizing smart contracts and blockchain oracles, the SaTT smart advertising platform delivers a fast, cost-effective, transparent and secure solution for advertisers.

With the completion of its fundraising crowd sale, SaTT announced yesterday on its blog that it was scheduling a token burn of all the unsold tokens today. As part of a deflationary tokenomics move to restrict the supply of SATT, this is a practice generally used to increase demand for a token, thereby increasing its value.

Already trading on global digital asset trading platform BW Exchange yesterday immediately after the fundraiser closed, SaTT has also announced that ProBit Exchange will open today for trading.

About SaTT

SaTT, which stands for Smart Advertising Transaction Token, is a utility token that enables advertisers to buy smart advertising services on its ethereum-based dApp. All transactions between advertisers and influencers/publishers are governed by the SaTT smart contract which ensures speed, transparency and security, and is cost-efficient.

The SaTT dApp helps to quantify ROI by using blockchain oracles to retrieve data from 3rd-party API of social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram etc. Actions performed, such as LIKES, SHARES, VIEWS, TWEETS etc. can then be evaluated and if all criteria is successfully met, payments are triggered automatically from the advertiser’s preloaded budget to the wallet of the influencer/publisher. Fast, tamper-proof, secure and cost-efficient, the SaTT smart advertising system is a perfect use case of the ethereum smart contract. https://satt-token.com

SaTT Officials:

Twitter: https://twitter.com/SaTT_Token

Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SaTT.Token

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/showcase/satt-token

Telegram: https://t.me/satttoken

Bitcoin Talk: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3407522

Medium: https://medium.com/@satt.atayen

Github: https://github.com/Atayen/satt-js