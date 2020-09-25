Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 802 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,010 in the last 365 days.

I-75 weigh station project in Mackinac County starts Sept. 28

Contact: Dan Weingarten, MDOT Office of Communications, 906-250-4809 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY: Mackinac

HIGHWAY: I-75

CLOSEST CITY: St. Ignace

ESTIMATED STARTING DATE: Monday, Sept. 28, 2020

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE: Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 

PROJECT: The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is investing about $200,000 to build a new portable intermittent weigh station (PITWS) at the northbound I-75 St. Ignace Welcome Center. A PITWS is a set of depressions designed for placement of portable scales to weigh commercial vehicles. When PITWS are unavailable, blocks must be placed under vehicles by an officer to align the axles. Installing a PITWS greatly reduces labor and time to weigh a vehicle.

Work on this project will include concrete pavement, open-graded base, drainage, and pavement markings. This project includes a five-year materials and workmanship pavement warranty.

The project map is available on Mi Drive.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: The southern portion of the Welcome Center parking area will be closed.  Both entrance and exit drives will remain open at all times.

SAFETY BENEFITS: PITWS installations are part of the state's strategy to ensure the safety and security of the public while protecting the roads from deterioration due to overweight vehicles.

You just read:

I-75 weigh station project in Mackinac County starts Sept. 28

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.