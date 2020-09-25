For Immediate Release:

September 25, 2020

Auditor Faber Declares Village of Belmore “Unauditable”

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office this week sent a letter to the Village of Belmore (Putnam County) declaring the village “unauditable” for the period January 1, 2018 through December 31, 2019 due to inadequate records to complete an audit.

“Now more than ever, local governments need to be open and transparent about their finances and that requires them to file their financial records for audit,” Auditor Faber said. “Should the township need help preparing their records, our Local Government Services team is more than willing to assist.”

This declaration comes after the following information was unable to be obtained:

The Village of Belmore did submit financial statements, but has not prepared and submitted footnotes in conformity with the accounting basis permitted by the financial reporting provisions of Ohio Revised Code Section 117.38 and Ohio Administrative Code Section 117-2-03(D) (the regulatory basis) for the years ended December 31, 2019 and 2018.

Fund balance adjustments were posted to the accounting system during 2018 and included on the 12/31/18 bank reconciliation for $74,136.46. Auditors were not able to obtain appropriate supporting documentation to substantiate these adjustments.

Beginning and ending fund balances do not agree from the previous audit ending balance compared to the 1/1/18 beginning balances and 12/31/18 ending balances compared to 1/1/19 beginning balances. Adequate supporting documentation to substantiate the adjustments could not be provided.

The 12/31/19 bank reconciliation provided does not agree to the UAN fund balances at year end.

Within 90 days from receiving the letter, the village must revise their financial records and provide the data necessary to complete the audit. Failure to bring the accounts, records and reports into an auditable condition within ninety days may result in legal action. This action may result in the Attorney General issuing a subpoena for Tammy Rayle, Clerk/Treasurer, and Walter Harper, Mayor, to appear in the Auditor’s office to explain their failure to provide their financial records. Also, the Attorney General may file suit to compel these officials to prepare and/or produce the necessary information to complete the audit.

Should officials need assistance in correcting any deficiencies, they may contact the Auditor of State’s Local Government Services (LGS) Department. LGS is a team of financial managers, dedicated to bringing expert financial services to Ohio’s local governments. However, the Auditor’s office will not consider the village’s failure to act in a timely manner or their inability to meet our schedule as a mitigating factor to extend the 90 day period.

