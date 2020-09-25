Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces End-Date for Eight Scratch-Off Games

Players have 90 days to claim prizes from end-date

JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end-date for eight (8) scratch-off games. Friday, October 30, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:

  • Game #1 – 3 X Lucky
  • Game #3 – Triple 777
  • Game #4 – $100,000 Jackpot
  • Game #7 – Jewel 7’s Doubler
  • Game #10 – Easy Money
  • Game #13 – Double Doubler
  • Game #21 – Crawfish Cash
  • Game #23 – Crossword

Players have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for these games.

Recently launched 2nd Chance eligible games 3 X Lucky (Game #34), Triple 777 (Game #36) and Double Doubler (Game #35) remain available for purchase.

New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining for scratch-off games are updated each week!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

