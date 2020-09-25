Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces End-Date for Eight Scratch-Off Games
Players have 90 days to claim prizes from end-date
JACKSON, MISS. – Today, the Mississippi Lottery Corporation announced the official end-date for eight (8) scratch-off games. Friday, October 30, 2020, will be the last day to purchase or sell the following games:
- Game #1 – 3 X Lucky
- Game #3 – Triple 777
- Game #4 – $100,000 Jackpot
- Game #7 – Jewel 7’s Doubler
- Game #10 – Easy Money
- Game #13 – Double Doubler
- Game #21 – Crawfish Cash
- Game #23 – Crossword
Players have until Thursday, January 28, 2021, to redeem valid prizes for these games.
Recently launched 2nd Chance eligible games 3 X Lucky (Game #34), Triple 777 (Game #36) and Double Doubler (Game #35) remain available for purchase.
New games are introduced the first Tuesday of every month. For a complete listing of the Mississippi Lottery Corporation games, visit www.mslotteryhome.com. Prizes remaining for scratch-off games are updated each week!
The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.