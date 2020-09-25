DLS Technology places No. 292 on The Globe and Mail’s second-annual ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DLS Technology is pleased to announce it placed No. 292 on the 2020 Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies.



Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. DLS Technology earned its spot with three-year growth of 121%.

“We’re tremendously honoured to be named one of The Globe and Mail’s Top Growing Companies for two consecutive years,” said Eric She, President of DLS Technology. “In the wake of COVID-19, secure remote access and desktop virtualization has never been more vital to the modern mobile workplace.”

“At DLS, we’re building a pathway to business continuity during these trying times with IT services and solutions that are simple, smart and most importantly, secure.”

Launched in 2019, the Canada’s Top Growing Companies editorial ranking aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies earned a spot on this year’s ranking.

The full list of 2020 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at https://www.tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

“The stories of Canada’s Top Growing Companies are worth telling at any time, but are especially relevant in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic,” says James Cowan, Editor of Report on Business magazine. “As businesses work to rebuild the economy, their resilience and innovation make for essential reading.”

“Any business leader seeking inspiration should look no further than the 400 businesses on this year’s Report on Business ranking of Canada’s Top Growing Companies,” says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. “Their growth helps to make Canada a better place, and we are proud to bring their stories to our readers.”

About DLS Technology

Since its inception in 2000, DLS Technology has become a leading technology solutions and service provider for the public and private sector, fulfilling the market needs and supporting the evolving business requirements of the modern remote workplace.

Among other verticals, DLS specializes in:

Cybersecurity and Multifactor Authenticating Solutions

Secure Remote Access and Endpoint Security Solutions

Cloud computing

Advanced Search and Predictive Analytics

System integration

Modern workspace transformation

Mobilization

Business digitalization

About vKey®

vKey, developed and patented by DLS Technology, addresses the security risks associated with secure remote access endpoint devices, allowing businesses to empower their employees with the ability to work anywhere on any device at any time without compromising security.

With military-grade encryption and an intuitive user interface, vKey streamlines the deployment, support and management of a secure global workface by creating a clean and trusted endpoint device that ensures zero data leak between the vKey and the device.

Built for today’s ever-changing workplace, vKey is a turnkey solution that can be set up in minutes, not months – ensuring business continuity in any virtual or physical environment.

