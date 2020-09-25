I-95 Lane Double Lane Closures at Night Next Week at Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA - Alternating northbound or southbound double lane closures will be in place on Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Monday, September 28, through Friday, October 2, from 8:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for construction at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Crews will be installing shielding on the underside of the ramp from the Betsy Ross Bridge to southbound I-95 and starting work on drainage improvements at the interchange.

In addition, the southbound right lane and shoulder will be closed at the southern end of the Bridge Street Interchange on Monday, September 28, through Thursday, October 1, from 9:00 PM to 5:00 AM the following morning for soil boring operations.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for slowing traffic when approaching the work areas. All scheduled operations are weather dependent.

Work on these projects will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signage and relevant training.

Work at the Betsy Ross Bridge Interchange is part of the $93.6 million BR2 project to reconstruct and improve the ramps between the bridge, Aramingo Avenue and I-95. The soil borings are part of advance engineering activities underway for reconstruction of I-95 between Carver Street and Margaret Street, including the Bridge Street Interchange ramps, Section BS2, scheduled to get underway in late 2021.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

