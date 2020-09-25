Municipal court judge training moves to online format

Training for municipal court judges in North Dakota is taking a new direction this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of the Fall 6-hour training held annually in Bismarck, the judges will have the opportunity to attend a series of online events.

The 90-minute trainings will be held the first Monday of alternating months from October through August. The first event is slated for Noon on Oct. 5 and will be followed by the annual meeting of the North Dakota Municipal Court Judges Association. Topics include commercial drivers license cases, ethics, working with the hearing impaired and implicit bias. Under Administrative Rule 36, municipal judges are required to complete 18 hours of continuing education every three years with at least 1 hour in ethics or diversity and inclusion.

Judges should register in advance for the sessions using the links provided in the schedule of meetings and events on the court’s website or in the schedule below. Judges may also contact the Director of Education at lbarnhardt@ndcourts.gov for information on registration or questions about the schedule.