Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 829 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,019 in the last 365 days.

Municipal court judge training moves to online format

Training for municipal court judges in North Dakota is taking a new direction this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Instead of the Fall 6-hour training held annually in Bismarck, the judges will have the opportunity to attend a series of online events.

The 90-minute trainings will be held the first Monday of alternating months from October through August. The first event is slated for Noon on Oct. 5 and will be followed by the annual meeting of the North Dakota Municipal Court Judges Association. Topics include commercial drivers license cases, ethics, working with the hearing impaired and implicit bias. Under Administrative Rule 36, municipal judges are required to complete 18 hours of continuing education every three years with at least 1 hour in ethics or diversity and inclusion.

Judges should register in advance for the sessions using the links provided in the schedule of meetings and events on the court’s website or in the schedule below. Judges may also contact the Director of Education at lbarnhardt@ndcourts.gov for information on registration or questions about the schedule.

 

You just read:

Municipal court judge training moves to online format

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.