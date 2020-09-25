OrthoCollier to Offer Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinic
Naples-based OrthoCollier will provide a Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinic to students who sustained an injury during fall youth sports season.
Four physicians at Naples-based OrthoCollier – Dr. Michael Havig, Dr. Chirag Patel, Dr. Patrick Joyner, and Dr. Courtney Bell – along with physician assistant and nursing staff, will provide a Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinic to any youth athlete that requires medical treatment of an injury as a result of their participation in a school sports competition during the fall youth sports season.
— Dr. Patrick Joyner
Youth athletes and their parents can walk-in (no appointment necessary) to OrthoCollier’s main office located between Goodlette-Frank Road and U.S. 41 at 1250 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 202, anytime between 9:00 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. on Saturday mornings starting Saturday, September 26, 2020 and obtain immediate medical attention for an injury caused by participation in a youth fall sports competition.
“Untreated sports injuries can cause serious long-term issues,” said Dr. Joyner, who, along with his partners, volunteers as the on-site physician at many local high school football games. “The Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinic is our way of making sure these young athletes receive medical attention for injuries that can’t wait to be treated but might not require an emergency room visit.”
Every Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinic team will be led by a board-certified orthopedic surgeon who will oversee injury assessments, physical therapy, x-rays, casting, and splinting. OrthoCollier, a division of Neuroscience & Spine Associates, also provides TeleHealth services, which can be requested on its website and are offered during normal business hours.
No primary care referral is necessary to receive immediate medical attention at OrthoCollier’s Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinics. Youth athletes who are uninsured or whose families are low-income will not be turned away.
OrthoCollier physicians volunteer as team doctors during Immokalee, Palmetto Ridge, Naples, Bonita Springs and Estero high school football games. OrthoCollier’s Saturday Morning Fall Youth Sports Clinics will be offered on a first-come, first-serve basis at 1250 Pine Ridge Road, Suite 202, Naples, Florida. To request an appointment during normal business hours, call (239) 325-1135. More information on OrthoCollier’s services and staff can be found at www.orthocollier.com.
Mollie Page
