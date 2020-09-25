Canadian tech innovator District M ranks amongst top growing companies

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, Quebec, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- District M is proud to announce that it has ranked #134 in Canada’s Top Growing Companies from The Globe and Mail and #18 for 2020 Growth Leaders from L’actualité. Canada’s Top Growing Companies ranks companies on three-year revenue growth. District M earned its spot with a growth of 343%.



“It is with determination that my partners and I embarked on the District M adventure, 7 years earlier. We already knew then that nothing could satisfy our thirst for growth. We are still working today with the drive for excellence in our people, technology, products and growth.”

– Jean-François Côté, President & CEO - Co-founder

A technology company able to grow and adapt in times of uncertainty

There is no doubt that programmatic advertising is part of an industry particularly well equipped for the future. While the vast majority of workplaces across Canada have had to undergo major changes, District M seamlessly transitioned to a work from home scenario, while maintaining - if not exceeding - operational standards.

A Canadian company in constant evolution

The ad tech industry is known to be exciting and unpredictable - it is constantly evolving, and requires all players involved to be quick to adapt to changes in response. In addition to new talent added regularly, currently 30% of district m’s employees have been present for well over 4 years, and are well-equipped to handle upcoming changes in the field. With the removal of third-party cookies vastly approaching, as well as emerging topics of importance surrounding identity, addressability and privacy, District M is committed to working alongside the biggest players in programmatic and maintaining Canada's position as a leader in the technology sector.

About District M

District M has created, here in Canada, a transparent and flexible programmatic ecosystem for advertisers and publishers. The company’s exchange, dmx, has risen to the top 10 ad exchanges in the world. Since its inception in Montreal in 2013, District M has grown exponentially, evident in the growth of its revenues, its workforce, as well as its expansion in opening offices in Toronto and New York.

