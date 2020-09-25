Reputation.com Secures Top Spots on Enterprise Grid® Reports for Online Reputation Management, Social Media Suites and Feedback Management by Real Users on G2

Reputation.com Demonstrates Breadth in Capabilities with Top Marks in Social Media Suites and Analytics

/EIN News/ -- REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reputation.com , provider of the first -- and only -- complete Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform, today announced it has been named the “Leader” by G2 in Online Reputation Management, Social Media Suites and Social Media Analytics. Fueled by stellar customer reviews, the RXM platform and social solution were identified as one of the best in the Online Reputation Management (ORM) software and Social Media Suites and Analytics software, respectively, at the Enterprise level. Reputation.com is also among the best in Enterprise Feedback Management and Local Listings Management for Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business. These rankings are based on high customer satisfaction levels and likeliness to recommend ratings from real users on G2, the world’s leading business solutions review website.



“Feedback is at the core of what we do here at Reputation.com, and G2 has been an important channel for us to hear from our customers and better understand what is important to them,” said Rebecca Biestman, Chief Marketing Officer, Reputation.com. “Receiving this recognition from G2 in two highly competitive spaces speaks to how we have used that feedback to fuel our innovation machine and refine our platform in a way that provides immense value to our customers.”

Reputation.com’s RXM platform achieved the top ranking on the Enterprise Grid® Report Online Reputation Management by receiving positive reviews from verified users compared to similar ORM category products. Reputation.com also received top ratings on the Enterprise Grid® Report for Social Media Suites and Social Media Analytics. For inclusion in the report, a product must have received ten or more reviews.

Furthermore, Reputation.com’s category leadership extended into G2’s Enterprise Grid® Report Feedback Management, as well as Local Listing Management at the Enterprise, Mid-Market and Small Business levels.

“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real users,” said Michael Fauscette, chief research officer, G2. “We are excited to share the achievements of the products ranked on our site because they represent the voice of the user and offer terrific insights to potential buyers around the world.”

Learn more about what real users have to say (or leave your own review of Reputation.com) on G2’s Online Reputation Management software review page!

About G2

G2, the world’s leading business solution review platform, leverages 1M+ user reviews to drive better purchasing decisions. Business professionals, buyers, investors, and analysts use the site to compare and select the best software and services based on peer reviews and synthesized social data. Every month, more than three million people visit G2’s site to gain unique insights.

About Reputation.com

Reputation.com pioneered the online reputation management (ORM) category and now extends its leadership position to include its award-winning Reputation Experience Management (RXM) platform that consistently delivers innovative, customer-driven solutions. The SaaS-based platform manages tens of millions of reviews and interactions across hundreds of thousands of customer touchpoints. The patented algorithms behind Reputation Score X are based on more than a decade of deep machine learning and data science expertise, providing businesses with a reliable index of brand performance that they can use to make targeted improvements. Reputation.com has over 250 integration partners, including Google, Facebook, Salesforce, J.D. Power, Amazon and Web.com, and helps businesses of all sizes across industries Get Found, Get Chosen and Get Better. To learn more, visit www.reputation.com .

