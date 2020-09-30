Former Kifinti Solutions Consultant releases Ivanti Asset Manager Best Practices System

Gregor Anton

Providing Ivanti Best Practices (formerly HEAT ITSM), since 1996, Gregor, now focuses on his company a19 Consulting and provides Ivanti Professional Services.

Are you getting the most out of your Ivanti Implementation? You aren’t. Until you talk to me. GUARANTEED!” — Gregor Anton

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providing Ivanti Professional Services to Fortune 500 enterprise clients and Ivanti business partners (Avante Solutions, Kifinti Solutions, DDS IT, and others), worldwide, since 1996, we have developed an Ivanti Asset Manager Best Practice System to complement our Ivanti Service Manager Best Practice System.

"It takes time to develop an overnight successful Ivanti Best Practices System. In our case over 2 decades of HEAT IT Service Management and Ivanti Service Manager experience." says Gregor Anton, a former Kifinti Solutions Consultant, and unique and distinctive authority in the Enterprise Service Management space with his consulting and development experience and extensive insight to best practices going back to 1996 with the HEAT and now Ivanti Service Manager (ISM) and Ivanti Asset Manager (IAM) products.

Providing HEAT ITSM Best Practices and now Ivanti Best Practices, with his tried, tested, and true implementations, and upgrades, Gregor now focuses on his company, a19 Consulting, and his a19 Ivanti Best Practices System.

Gregor has been developing, streamlining, and implementing best practices and latest solutions for fortune 500 companies and Frontrange Business Partners (Change Control, Avante Solutions, Kifinti Solutions) and Ivanti Business Partners (Kifinti Solutions, DDS IT), worldwide.

The Ivanti Asset Manager Best Practices complement the already successful Ivanti Service Manager Best Practices System that Gregor has developed.

Hardware Asset Management features include improved Asset Scanning and Procurement Processes, an integration to Softchoice and many other Vendors, as well as Product Catalog Maintenance features. Software Asset Management also takes a front seat with Vendor integration, contract and entitlement management, and best practices to guide through Software version maintenance, to name just a few features.

Success with Ivanti Service Manager is not a mystery… It’s a SYSTEM!

"Gregor and a19 Consulting were able to work with us to align our working processes with the workflows within the Ivanti Service Manager tool, leveraging a19 Ivanti Best Practices and latest solutions. The implementation team from Kifinti Solutions were helpful in getting it up and running, but we needed someone that could take EXP to the next level and configure the tool so we could utilize all of its potential," says Steven Morin, Helpdesk Manager, at EXP.

The ITxM Space (ITSM, IT Service Management, ITAM, IT Asset Management) has never been more exciting, as is the transformation to ESM (Enterprise Service Management).

Be sure to Contact a19 Consulting for more information and take your Ivanti Service Manager implementation to the next level. http://ivanti.bestpractice.systems

