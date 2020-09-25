Coronavirus - South Africa: Premier Alan Winde on Coronavirus COVID-19 update for 24 September

As of 1pm on 24 September, the Western Cape has 2566 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 109 363 confirmed cases and 102 642 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 109 363 Total recoveries 102 642 Total deaths 4155 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 2566 Tests conducted 522 956 Hospitalisations 619 with 115 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 9572 9038 Southern 9843 9194 Northern 6774 6449 Tygerberg 13466 12743 Eastern 10331 9706 Klipfontein 9247 8600 Mitchells Plain 8684 8201 Khayelitsha 8373 7889 Total 76290 71820

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 618 588 Garden Route Knysna 1512 1389 Garden Route George 3551 3310 Garden Route Hessequa 317 285 Garden Route Kannaland 112 109 Garden Route Mossel Bay 2350 2215 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 1417 1233 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 2090 1957 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4370 4121 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3460 3259 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1149 1082 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1614 1515 Overberg Overstrand 1612 1550 Overberg Cape Agulhas 285 268 Overberg Swellendam 342 314 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1189 1112 West Coast Bergrivier 433 401 West Coast Cederberg 167 157 West Coast Matzikama 488 388 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1375 1308 West Coast Swartland 1608 1491 Central Karoo Beaufort West 721 539 Central Karoo Laingsburg 140 129 Central Karoo Prince Albert 33 23

Unallocated: 2120 (2079 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 9 deaths bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 4155. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Heritage Day Message:

Across the country, people have celebrated their heritage. Heritage Day is an opportunity to celebrate what makes each one of us special and unique, but it is also an opportunity for us to take time to acknowledge and learn about what makes the people around us, in our neighbourhoods, our offices, classrooms and in spaces across the province. On days like this, we remember that our strength in diversity, makes us better together.

My message, today and every day, is to celebrate your own culture, but to celebrate other cultures too. Diversity should be something that should be celebrated, not something that causes division.

The Western Cape is home to people from all around the world, with different cultures and religions, and we have a long, and sometimes painful history. As we celebrate, let us also honour that history and commit learning more and doing more to show respect and support for others.

I also encourage everyone to use the opportunity of Heritage Month to support local businesses. When you visit a museum, support local crafters, artists or musicians, or enjoy a traditional meal at a local business, whether it's a shisa nyama in Khayelitsha, a curry in the Bo-Kaap, seafood on the West Coast, Karoo lamb, or a slice of milk tart at a local coffee shop, you not only learn more about the people of this province, but you help to support and save jobs at a time when it is most needed.

As you venture out, I encourage you all to be safe-wherever you are in the Western Cape. Wearing your mask, washing your hands regularly and practicing social distancing are simple things you can do to protect yourself and others and ensure that we continue to slow the spread of COVID-19.

If you are celebrating, please use alcohol responsibly, and don't drink and drive. If you are taking a long weekend, and you are heading out onto the roads, please drive safely.

Issued by: Western Cape Office of the Premier