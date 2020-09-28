A Second of Whimsey Releases Signature Line
Artist renowned for dreamy animated templates designs “Blush” collection
I wish someone had told me I was enough as I was. I wish someone had encouraged me to break free, to go for my dreams sooner in life. I want to do for others what I wish someone had done for me.”LANCASTER, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, September 28, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Graphic designer Susan Mariscal, creator of A Second of Whimsey animated templates for social media, has released a new signature collection titled “Blushed.”
Mariscal’s whimsical cinemagraphs (moving backgrounds or animated templates) are popular among content creators, bloggers, and small business owners seeking to enhance their digital platforms. Her downloadable products combine dreamlike photography and video, using subtle motion in looped footage while the rest of the image remains still.
The artist’s latest “Blushed” collection spotlights the seasonal beauty of peonies in 15-second videos. The collection will be exclusively sold at asecondofwhimsey.com for a limited time.
To capture the essence of the perennial peony, Marsiscal’s collection “features simple and romantic, hand-drawn-illustrations that help celebrate peony season all year round,” she said. Several products feature watercolor and neutral colors “with a hint of rawness to capture today’s simple living trends,” she added.
Mariscal’s “Blushed” collection also includes peony-themed digital stickers and Instagram highlight/cover icons. Downloadable bundles range in price from $1.87 to $25.00.
About A Second of Whimsey
A Second of Whimsey began as just that: a fleeting moment, a wish, a dream. Born and raised in Guatemala City, Mariscal aspired to launch her own business. But that dream seemed far out of reach. Now an American citizen, Mariscal’s “second of whimsey” has become a permanent reality.
After creating cinemagraphs for her personal Instagram account, Mariscal’s spellbinding designs gained notoriety among content creators, bloggers and small business owners. Her original Instagram handle by.susan.mar has amassed more than 32,000 followers.
A Second of Whimsey products allow users to instantly download and use animated templates to enhance any social media campaign, including sponsored ads, coupons, announcements, blog posts, and more.
Mariscal believes in using her God-given talents to help women with dreams thrive. “I wish someone had told me I was so ready, that I was enough as I was. I wish someone had encouraged me to break free, to go for my dreams sooner in life,” she said. “I want to do for others what I wish someone had done for me.” Marsical happily resides in Lancaster, PA with her husband.
