Legend Biotech Corporation Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Legend Biotech Corporation ("Legend" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LEGN) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The investigation focuses whether false and/or misleading statements were made by Legend and/or that Legend failed to disclose pertinent information to investors. A press release was issued by Legend on September 21, 2020, which disclosed that Legend Biotech Corporation CEO Dr. Fangliang Zhang has been placed under residential surveillance by the Chinese government. It was also admitted by Legend that the Chinese Customs Anti-Smuggling Department has inspected the offices of GenScript Biotech Corporation, Legend’s majority shareholder. Facilities inspected included Legend’s offices, and are related to alleged violations of import and export regulations. Shares of Legend fell by more than 17% on the same day, based on this news.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising