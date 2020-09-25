Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of GoHealth, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020

The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of GoHealth, Inc. ("GoHealth" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: GOCO) investors that acquired securities in connection with GoHealth’s July 2020 initial public offering.  

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, to determine eligibility to participate in this action, by phone 310-692-8883 or email, or click here to join the case.

On July 15, 2019, GoHealth sold approximately 43.5 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO"), at $21.00 per share raising almost $914 million in new capital.

On August 19, 2020, in GoHealth’s first quarterly earnings report following the IPO, announced that it had incurred a net loss of $22.9 million in it’s 2nd Quarter after reporting net income of $15.3 million in the prior-year period.

Shares of the GoHealth’'s stock are presently trading at almost 50% below its recent IPO price, at $14.26 per share.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims arising from corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.
Admitted CA and NY Bar
lesley@portnoylaw.com
310-692-8883
www.portnoylaw.com

