Portnoy Law: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. ("GOL" or "the Company") (NYSE: GOL) investors that acquired securities between March 14, 2019 and July 22, 2020.

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period the defendants made misleading and/or false statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) GOL had material weaknesses in its internal controls; (2) there was substantial doubt as to the GOL’s ability to continue to operate as a going concern, as a result of negative net working capital and net capital deficiency; and (3) defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and false and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant time, as a result. When the true details were made known to the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

