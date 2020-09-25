Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Notice of third quarter 2020 results and conference call

Luxembourg, September 25, 2020 – Millicom will announce its third quarter results on October 30, 2020 at approximately 11:00 (Stockholm) / 10:00 (London) / 06:00 (Miami) via a press release.

The company will host a conference call for the global financial community on October 30, 2020 at 13:00 (Stockholm) / 12:00 (London) / 08:00 (Miami).

The conference call will be webcast at millicom.com

Dial-in information:

Please dial in 5-10 minutes before the scheduled start time to register your attendance. Dial-in numbers for the call are as follows:

Sweden:          +46 (0) 8566-19361                            Luxembourg:  +352-2786-6996

UK:                  +44 (0) 2031-070289                          US:                   +1-914-987-7208

The access code is: 4064116

Replay information:

A replay of the call will be available for 7 days from October 30, 2020 at:

US: +1-404-537-3406

The replay passcode is: 4064116

For further information, please contact

Press:
Vivian Kobeh, Corporate Communications Director
+1-786-628-5300
press@millicom.com

 

 

  		Investors:
Michel Morin, VP Investor Relations
+1-786-628-5270

investors@millicom.com

 

Sarah Inmon, Investor Relations Senior Manager
+1-786-628-5303

investors@millicom.com                                                           

About Millicom

Millicom (NASDAQ U.S.: TIGO, Nasdaq Stockholm: TIGO_SDB) is a leading provider of cable and mobile services dedicated to emerging markets in Latin America and Africa. Millicom sets the pace when it comes to providing high-speed broadband and innovation around The Digital Lifestyle® services through its principal brand, TIGO. As of December 31, 2019, Millicom operating subsidiaries and joint ventures employed more than 22,000 people and provided mobile services to approximately 52 million customers, with a cable footprint of more than 11 million homes passed. Founded in 1990, Millicom International Cellular S.A. is headquartered in Luxembourg.

 

