Microwave Oven Market 2020 Market Shares, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Microwave Oven Industry

According to this study, over the next five years the Microwave Oven market will register a 4.8%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 10370 million by 2025, from $ 8602.2 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Microwave Oven business, shared in Report.

Microwave oven is a kitchen appliance that heats and cooks food by exposing it to electromagnetic radiation in the microwave frequency range. This induces polar molecules in the food to rotate and produce thermal energy in a process known as dielectric heating. Microwave ovens heat foods quickly and efficiently because excitation is fairly uniform in the outer 25–38 mm (1–1.5 inches) of a homogeneous, high water content food item; food is more evenly heated throughout than generally occurs in other cooking techniques.

Currently, there are many producing companies in the world. The main market players are Galanz, Midea, Electrolux, Whirlpool, Panasonic, Samsung, Daewoo, BSH Home Appliances,

SHARP, LG, Brandt, GE (Haier), Candy Group, Moulinex, Breville and so on. The production value of Microwave Ovens is about 8000.1 Million USD in 2017.

China is the largest production regions of Microwave Ovens, with a production value market share nearly 48.89% in 2017.

The second place is Europe; following China with the production value market share over 15.14% in 2017. North America is another important production market of Microwave Ovens.

Microwave Ovens used in Household and Commercial places. Report data showed that 68.69% of the Microwave Ovens market demand in Household and 31.31% in Commercial in 2017.

There are three kinds of Commercial Microwave Ovens, which are Under 1 Cu. Ft Type, 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type and Over 2 Cu.ft Type. Under 1 Cu. Ft Type is important in the Microwave Ovens, with a production market share nearly 57.35% in 2017.

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Microwave Oven as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* LG Electronics

* Samsung Electronics

* Alto-Shaam Inc.

* AB Electrolux

* Sharp Corporation

* Hoover Limited

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Microwave Oven market

* Under 1 Cu. Ft Type

* 1 to 1.9 Cu. Ft Type

* Over 2 Cu.ft Type

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

