China's AI market scale exceeding 150 billion, WIMI Hologram AR + AI Vision Helps Upgrade 5G industry

/EIN News/ -- HONG KONG, Sept. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With China's preferential policies and the development of related basic technologies such as 5G communication and new infrastructure, AI has entered the stage of explosive growth. As the world's largest artificial intelligence application market, China's AI technology has been rapidly deployed and widely used in several industries and scenarios. The research report released by iiMedia Research focuses on the development status of China's AI industry, the development of artificial intelligence subdivided technology fields and application fields. Meanwhile, it analyzes some industry cases and forecasts the future development trend.



AI can act on multiple systems in smart homes. Among them, the visual branch of artificial intelligence, including image recognition technology, involving image processing, pattern recognition, computer vision, neural network, and other disciplines, is an important auxiliary tool for smart home systems. It combines the embedded operating system and embedded hardware platform and enhances the degree of integration between itself and smart home applications. It has the characteristics of new concept and strong practicability. At present, the image recognition in the smart home system is mainly based on face recognition, which has been widely used in many scenarios.

WIMI Hologram Cloud is one of the leading holographic cloud integrated technology solutions provider in China. WIMI provides one-stop services for many holographic AR technologies. Meanwhile, its business covers the holographic visual AI synthesis and presentation, holographic interactive software development, holographic AR advertising, holographic AR SDK pay, 5G holographic communication software development, and holographic face recognition. In addition, its business application scenarios are mainly concentrated in five professional fields, including home entertainment, light field cinema, performing arts system, commercial release system, and the advertising display system.

After the outbreak of COVID-19 this year, the demand for AR and VR in many public sectors has shown an obvious rise. In the future, AR/VR devices will not only be a tool, but also become the next generation computing platform after mobile phones.

WIMI is currently the largest holographic platform in China. After five years of development, it has established the relatively complete holographic technology research and development system, the holographic content production and storage system, and the holographic commercial system. Currently, WIMI owns 132 hologram related patents and 214 software copyrights. WIMI has produced nearly 5,000 high-quality, high-fidelity holographic contents, and now has more than 500 business partners. In 2019, the annual revenue of the entire holographic business has exceeded 300 million.

WIMI plans to continue to improve and strengthen existing technologies, maintain industry leadership, and create an ecological business model. At present, the holographic face recognition technology and holographic face change technology of WIMI are being applied to the existing holographic advertising and entertainment business, and the technology is also being constantly upgraded, hoping to make breakthroughs in more industry fields. The goal of WIMI is to establish a commercial ecosystem based on the application of holographic technology.

WIMI intends to continue to invest a lot of resources to enhance its ability to develop holographic AR content. WIMI is committed to enriching the holographic content portfolio and providing high-quality holographic experiences for its customers and end users. WIMI plans to continue to expand the holographic content library through various approaches.

As the momentum of AI continues to rise, the application of AI in intelligent vision systems shows a very bright future. On the hardware side, there are already dedicated processors; on the software side, there are increasingly powerful algorithms that can recognize objects, faces, and gestures. From the perspective of AI market application, the first is the smart home and intelligent security market, the second is the mobile phone security system for personal identification (unlocking, payment), and the last is the biometric identification and its application in smart buildings and smart cities. There are a large number of investments, acquisitions, and partnerships in the AI field, and the market size is going to be considerable in the next few years, with the rapid market and revenue growth.

Facing the dual pressures of the economic downturn and the impact of the epidemic, the demand for upgrading and transformation of traditional industries has become increasingly strong. During the COVID-19, artificial intelligence (AI) has been applied to many new scenarios such as medical treatment, life, and production, and has become a key force to help society to function normally. With the release and implementation of a series of policy signals of government's new infrastructure, the transformation of China's economy from old to new driving forces has accelerated, and the development of artificial intelligence has ushered in new dividends, which in turn triggered a new round of industrial upgrading revolution.

