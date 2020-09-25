Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends and Growth Forecast to 2025

Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

A vacuum insulated panel (VIP) is a form of thermal insulation consisting of a nearly gas-tight enclosure surrounding a rigid core, from which the air has been evacuated. Vacuum insulation panel is the thinnest insulation with the most efficient thermal insulation. They have 8 to 10 time’s lower thermal conductivity than other conventional insulation materials such as rigid foam boards, foam beads or fiber blankets.

The main components of a VIP are inner core, barrier envelope and getters and desiccants. The envelope could either consist of thick metal sheets or multilayer barrier of metalized polymeric layers to provide protection against environmental and handling stresses.

According to this study, over the next five years the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market will register a 21.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 2453.6 million by 2025, from $ 1138.5 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) business, shared in Report

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP), covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic..

There are 4 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and geography segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) as well as some small players. At least 10 companies are included:

* Va-Q-Tec

* Panasonic

* LG Hausys

* KCC

* ThermoCor

* Porextherm

The information for each competitor includes:

* Company Profile

* Main Business Information

* SWOT Analysis

* Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share

For product type segment, this report listed main product type of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) market

* Product Type I

* Product Type II

* Product Type III

For end use/application segment, this report focuses on the status and outlook for key applications. End users are also listed.

* Home Appliance

* Building Material

* Transport

* Other

For geography segment, regional supply, application-wise and type-wise demand, major players, price is presented from 2013 to 2023. This report covers following regions:

* North America

* South America

* Asia & Pacific

* Europe

* MEA (Middle East and Africa)

Global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Market Report 2020 - Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) industry.

The key insights of the report:

1.The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

2.The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

3.The report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2015-2020 market shares for key vendors.

4.The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

5.The report estimates 2020-2025 market development trends of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) industry.

6.Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out

7.The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Industry before evaluating its feasibility.



Table of Content

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Chapter 2 Abbreviation and Acronyms

Chapter 3 Preface

3.1 Research Scope

3.2 Research Methodology

3.2.1 Primary Sources

3.2.2 Secondary Sources

3.2.3 Assumptions

Chapter 4 Market Landscape

Chapter 5 Market Trend Analysis

Chapter 6 Industry Chain Analysis

....

Chapter 16 Analysis of Global Key Vendors

16.1 Va-Q-Tec

16.1.1 Company Profile

16.1.2 Main Business and Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Information

16.1.3 SWOT Analysis of Va-Q-Tec

16.1.4 Va-Q-Tec Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.2 Panasonic

16.2.1 Company Profile

16.2.2 Main Business and Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Information

16.2.3 SWOT Analysis of Panasonic

16.2.4 Panasonic Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.3 LG Hausys

16.3.1 Company Profile

16.3.2 Main Business and Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Information

16.3.3 SWOT Analysis of LG Hausys

16.3.4 LG Hausys Vacuum Insulation Panel (VIP) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

16.4 KCC

16.5 ThermoCor

16.6 Porextherm

16.7 Etex Group(Promat and Marley Eternit)

Continued...

