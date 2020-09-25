COVID-19 Update: A total of 18405 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, with 1861 new cases, which takes the overall number of cases to 667049. Click the link to view the full report: https://buff.ly/33113rc.
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Institute for Communicable Diseases, South Africa (NICD).
You just read:
Coronavirus - South Africa: Total number of COVID-19 cases increases to 667049
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.