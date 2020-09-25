WorldScout Launches Sizzlin' Saturday Indie Music Fest
WorldScout Launches a Global Monthly Indie Jam Session and Networking Event for Indie Artists, Songwriters and ProducersLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inspired by the recent success of their Virtual Music Expo attended by indie creatives from around the world, WorldScout is launching a new monthly event for independent artists and producers. 'Sizzlin' Saturday Indie Music Fest' will debut on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 8PM to 11PM EST via Zoom.
Intended to provide a platform for independent artists, songwriters and producers with the chance to break new tracks and discover new music, the event also provides attendees with the opportunity to network with other indie creatives; initiate global collaborations; build their fan & listener base; and be a part of an ongoing indie conversation.
In addition, each event will accept submissions for the song playlist plus a special industry guest will be featured such as a record label A&R, artist manager, playlist curator and more.
“We had an amazing organic experience arise during our recent Expo in our a huge, virtual room full of talented indie artists. They displayed so much passion for their music. But the beauty of it was that it wasn't just passion for their own music, it was for everyone else's as well. Our goal is to feed that positive energy by connecting indie creatives around the world and inspiring and facilitating global music collaborations" said Cindy Cooper, WorldScout Founder & CEO.
Free tickets for the Sizzlin' Saturday Indie Music Fest launch event are available on Eventbrite.
About WorldScout:
WorldScout is a global platform showcasing emerging musicians that connects independent singers, songwriters, rappers and producers with each other and major music industry decision-makers in the business of discovering and breaking new talent.
