St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 20A404636

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2020 at 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone

ACCUSED: Winter Rousso

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On September 6, 2020 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on High St in Bradford due to

numerous 911 calls. A finding of no emergency, and previous similar incidents,

resulted in Rousso being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal

Court on November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Disturbing

Peace by use of Telephone.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.