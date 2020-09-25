St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A404636
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: (802)222-4680
DATE/TIME: September 6, 2020 at 1957 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: High St, Bradford
VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone
ACCUSED: Winter Rousso
AGE: 58
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On September 6, 2020 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers from the St.
Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on High St in Bradford due to
numerous 911 calls. A finding of no emergency, and previous similar incidents,
resulted in Rousso being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal
Court on November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Disturbing
Peace by use of Telephone.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours
COURT: Orange County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.