St. Johnsbury Barracks / Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A404636

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Rodzel                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks            

CONTACT#: (802)222-4680

 

DATE/TIME: September 6, 2020 at 1957 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: High St, Bradford

VIOLATION: Disturbing Peace by use of Telephone

 

ACCUSED: Winter Rousso                                               

AGE: 58

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bradford, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On September 6, 2020 at approximately 1957 hours, Troopers from the St.

Johnsbury Barracks responded to a residence on High St in Bradford due to

numerous 911 calls. A finding of no emergency, and previous similar incidents,

resulted in Rousso being issued a citation to appear in Orange County Criminal

Court on November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours to answer to the charge of Disturbing

Peace by use of Telephone.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: November 11, 2020 at 0800 hours        

COURT: Orange County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION:   N/A  

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

