Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#:20A304096

TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer

STATION: VSP-Middlesex                    

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 1732 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order

 

ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide

AGE: 52

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT  

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated his court ordered Conditions of Release and an active Abuse Prevention Order by making contact with the victim. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in court and released.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 09/25/2020 1230 hours  

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A 

 

 

Respectfully,

 

Trooper Paul Pennoyer

Troop A – Middlesex

1080 US RT 2

Middlesex, VT 05602

(802)229-9191

 

