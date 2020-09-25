Middlesex Barracks / Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:20A304096
TROOPER: Paul Pennoyer
STATION: VSP-Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/24/2020 1732 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release & Violation of an Abuse Prevention Order
ACCUSED: Ivan Alcide
AGE: 52
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Berlin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Middlesex Barracks received a report of a Violation of Conditions of Release in Williamstown, VT. Subsequent investigation led to the discovery that Ivan Alcide had violated his court ordered Conditions of Release and an active Abuse Prevention Order by making contact with the victim. Alcide was issued a citation to appear in court and released.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 09/25/2020 1230 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
