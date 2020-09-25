Green Mobility on the Go: Elebike Makes Life Easy and Full of Possibilities With Diverse Hub Motors

Elebike is showcasing their product, hub motors, at the upcoming Eurobike 2020 Messe Friedrichshafen event between Nov 24 - Nov 26.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Elebike Co., Ltd. is the inventor of the hub motor in the electric bicycle industry with 160 invention patents globally, including Europe, United States, Japan, China, and Taiwan. With innovative research and development, the company designs and produces multiple types of hub motors that are applicable to agriculture machinery, electric bikes, and snow removal machines. Elebike is showcasing their product, hub motors, at the upcoming Eurobike 2020 Messe Friedrichshafen event between Nov 24 - Nov 26.

Elebike utilizes automatic winding hub motors during the manufacturing process to improve on the efficiency and longevity of every motor.. And with the amazing flexibility of customization, the company designs a great variety of motors such as a specialized three-wheel-bike single-motor specifically for the disabled or elders that is much steadier and special motors for family-oriented, easy-to-use snow removal machines to replace loud and bulky industrial ones. The recent trend of green energy will also be beneficial to Elebike in terms of renewable energy.

Top Competitive Advantages:

• Outstanding customization: voltage, wattage, size, and weight

• High quality maintenance and quality control

"Over the years, we have obtained over 160 invention patents all over the world and are recognized as the pioneer of the hub motor industry," said Peter Li, CEO of Elebike.

About Elebike Co., Ltd.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in New Taipei, Taipei, Elebike Co., Ltd. is a market leader in the electric bicycle industry. Elebike is dedicated to inspiring people to focus on green energy. The company is making its services affordable/available for the green energy around the globe by customizing hub motors. For more information, please visit https://www.elebike.com.tw/.

Additional Information:

Press Kit download: https://brand.sparkamplify.com/hub-motor-pioneer-electric-wheelchair-elebike-zhong-guang-dian-dong-che

