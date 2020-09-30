SVHI PRP Therapy Announces New Post on PRP for Female Hair Loss in the Bay Area
SVHI PRP Therapy offers "platelet rich plasma" treatment for hair loss using industry-standard techniques.
SHVI PRP Therapy, a Bay Area clinic focused on treatments for PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma) hair loss therapy at https://svhi-prp.com/, is proud to announce a new post on PRP for hair loss for women. The post explains that women often suffer from thinning hair and are thus good candidates for PRP vs. a full hair transplant.
— Miguel Canales
"Our goal is to match the client's needs with the best treatment methodology," explained Miguel Canales, surgeon, and founder of SVHI PRP therapy. "PRP for hair loss is often the best choice for women who are suffering from hair thinning throughout their scalp, as opposed to many men who suffer from complete baldness in many key spots. It all depends on the client's situation. Since everyone is unique, we urge clients to reach out for an online consultation."
Bay Area residents can review the post at https://svhi-prp.com/blog/2020/02/29/can-prp-therapy-help-womens-hair-loss-that-depends/. The post explains the unique characteristics of women and thinning hair and how, in many situations, PRP is an excellent choice for treatment. The reality is that every person is unique and the best step is to reach out for a one-on-one consultation with a trained specialist.
