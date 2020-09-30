Villarreal Law Firm, Leading Team of Accident Attorney in Brownsville, Announces Post on What to Do after a Car Accident
The Villarreal Law Firm is proud to announce a new post on what to do after a car accident.
But after the ‘dust settles,’ accident victims confront the issue of whether or not they need to consult with an accident attorney in Brownsville.”BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED SATATES, September 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Villarreal Law Firm a team of motivated accident lawyers working in Brownsville, Texas, and surrounding areas in Cameron County, is proud to announce a new post on what to do after a car accident. Of course, the first and most important thing to do it to take all necessary actions for one’s physical safety, the physical safety of those in one’s car, and those in the other vehicle or truck. But after the ‘dust settles,’ accident victims confront the issue of whether or not they need to consult with an accident attorney in Brownsville. Car Accident Attorney in Brownsville Texas“Accidents happen in two parts,” explained attorney Javier Villarreal, a managing partner at the Villarreal law firm. “First, there is the actual, physical accident and the need for safety. Second, there is potential litigation, and some people, whether they are in a trucking accident or in a car accident, may trust the insurance companies and avoid even considering whether they want or might benefit from a South Texas car or truck accident attorney. Our post provides some helpful tips on this issue. ”
— Javier Villarreal
The new content can be found at https://jvlawfirm.net/there-are-two-things-you-need-to-do-after-a-car-wreck-the-second-is-find-an-attorney/. The post is not legal advice. Rather it is common sense advice focused on two issues: a) making sure everyone is safe and calling for help, and b) taking steps to preserve one’s legal rights. Another option is for persons to review the newly updated pages on the website relating to key issues. For example, one can read detailed information on whether or not to hire an accident attorney at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/auto-accidents/, and one can read detailed information on trucking accidents at https://jvlawfirm.net/practice-areas/trucking-accidents/.
NAVIGATION THE ISSUES AFTER A CAR ACCIDENT
Here is background on this release. Car and truck accidents are an unfortunate fact of life in and around Brownsville, Texas. Indeed, the area in and around Harlingen is especially treacherous due to the heavy traffic in and around the airport. Moreover, many Brownsville and South Texas residents tend to be “friendly” and “trusting.” They may have a car or truck accident, and believe that the insurance companies will “do the right thing” and pay them “what they deserve.” They may not understand that the job of insurance companies and their attorneys is to minimize pay outs. High powered, experienced attorneys and staff at insurance companies may – unfortunately – act to reduce payments. Securing legal representation may be a good step, especially since in most cases the person will pay nothing unless they win. Without an attorney, winning any sort of settlement can be next to impossible. For these reasons, the law firm is excited to post yet another announcement to its blog encouraging Brownsville residents to seek out an attorney and learn their rights.
ABOUT THE VILLARREAL LAW FIRM
The law firm of Javier Villarreal offers a team of attorneys, considered among the best personal injury attorneys near Harlingen, Texas, and surrounding cities in Cameron County. Whether a person is looking for an auto or car accident attorney, a lawyer with broad experience in trucking accidents and litigation (including 18 wheelers), or a lawyer for injuries that resulted from a motorcycle, boating, or other forms of accidents (including slip and fall), the Villarreal team of attorneys can help. The attorneys fight for client rights throughout Cameron County – and are known as the top personal injury lawyers in Brownsville and Harlingen, from Los Fresnos to San Benito, and in all of South Padre Island.
