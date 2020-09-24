U.S. Department of Labor Recognizes Missouri with Two Awards for Excellence in Unemployment Insurance Operations

Jefferson City, MO – The U.S. Department of Labor (USDOL) today recognized Missouri with two Unemployment Insurance State Performance Excellence Awards. These awards are given annually to the top-performing state workforce agencies nationwide in key areas of unemployment insurance (UI) operations. The Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations' (DOLIR's) Division of Employment Security (DES) administers the state’s UI program and was the recipient of the awards.

According to the USDOL, the awards criteria reflect the breadth of the UI system and the performance areas most critical to UI system success. Missouri was recognized for helping citizens who apply for UI benefits receive a prompt, accurate determination of eligibility and for awarding benefit payments for those who qualify in a timely manner. Missouri was also recognized for excellence in program integrity, a measure of the program’s accuracy and ability to prevent improper payments.

"I am proud that the hard work and dedication of our Missouri state employees has been recognized on a national level. But, I am even more proud that this same employee dedication continues to position Missouri as a national leader in meeting the needs of our state’s unemployed during this unprecedented time," commented Missouri Governor Mike Parson. DOLIR Director Anna Hui continued, "For the last several years, continuously improving our UI program has been the primary focus for the DES staff because we recognize that with improved performance in critical areas of UI operations comes better service for the citizens of Missouri."

Missouri was honored at the annual National Association of State Workforce Agencies' UI Directors conference. The awards were presented by Gay Gilbert, USDOL Administrator of the Office of Unemployment Insurance. For information about filing for unemployment in Missouri, frequently asked questions, and other helpful information, visit https://labor.mo.gov/unemployed-workers.