DC Court of Appeals Issues Order Allowing Temporary Practice and Bar Exam Waiver in DC

"Throughout the pandemic emergency, the court has been transparent and collaborative with stakeholders as we grappled with the interests of health and safety, protection of the public, and the careers of recent law school graduates," said D.C. Court of Appeals Chief Judge Anna Blackburne-Rigsby. "Although I found myself compelled to dissent from part of the order, I appreciate the thoughtful comments submitted to the court regarding temporary practice and exam-waiver licensure and the many hours of hard work our staff and my colleagues have devoted to reaching this decision."

As indicated in the order, applications based on an emergency examination waiver may be submitted beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time on January 11, 2021, and must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 30, 2021. **Applicants who wish to withdraw from the exam to pursue the exam-waiver admission option must do so by Saturday, Septembert 26 at 11:59pm Eastern Time.

Court staff and others are working diligently to prepare to administer and grade that examination, to conduct character and fitness reviews, and then to admit qualified applicants. Court staff also are processing numerous applications for admission to the Bar by motion. Priority will be given to processing applications of bar examinees.

The Court continues to evaluate the bar-admission process in light of changing and uncertain conditions.

Order overview:

The order specifies that to be granted authority for temporary practice, an applicant must:

have received a JD in 2019 or 2020 from an ABA-accredited law school

have applied for the DC bar exam in 2020 or 2021 (even if they subsequently withdrew and received a refund)

not have been admitted elsewhere, failed a bar exam, or been denied admission elsewhere

be certified by the dean of their law school as having good character and legal competence

read the DC Bar and professional conduct rules and

complete the mandatory course on professional conduct and DC practice presented by the DC Bar

be supervised by an experienced member of the DC Bar who is the applicant's employer or a legal service provider

give notice

Applicants may also file a motion requesting waiver of the first three qualifications.

To qualify under the order for admission by emergency exam waiver, an applicant must: