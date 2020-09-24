Tamil Areas to Shutdown Against Sri Lanka Ban on Memorial for Tamil Martyrs. Tamil Political Parties United in Protest
Shut-down (Hartal) of Tamil areas on Monday (28th) -- Protest Hunger Strike on Saturday (26th).JAFFNA, SRI LANKA, September 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tamil political parties have unitedly decided to call for a complete shut-down (Hartal) of Tamil areas on Monday (28th) and to hold a hunger strike on Saturday (26th) to protest Sri Lankan Government’s Ban to hold memorial to Tamil Martyrs like Thileepan.
The current situation developed when several Magistrates, at the request of the police, banned remembrance of Martyr Thileepan who died after a protest Hungarian strike against Government sponsored Sinhalese settlements (colonization) in Tamil areas and some other demands.
In an urgent letter to Sri Lankan President Gothabaya Rajapaksa, Tamil political parties jointly urged him to lift the ban on remembering Tamil Martyrs. But there was no response from the President for the letter.
The letter states: "this urgent appeal on a matter of both political and emotional significance to our people, namely, the prohibition imposed on their annual commemorative events in paying their homage to Martyr Thileepan".
"The said prohibition has caused severe pain of mind and emotional impact on the collective consciousness of our people...."
The letter was signed by several political parties, including component parties of Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by former leader of the opposition Mr. Sampanthan, Justice Wigneswaran’s five party Political alliance Tamil Makkal Thesia Kooddani (TMTK), and Gajen Ponnambalam’s political party Tamil National People's Front (TNPF).
Former Member of Parliament M.K. Shivajilingam was arrested when he paid homage to Thileepan and currently released on bail.
In the meantime, Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is organizing an online event worldwide to pay homage to Thileepan.
