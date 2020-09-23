The choice before Californians this November is simple: to perpetuate an unfair system that is more punitive on the poor — or to build a new system that upholds the ideals of equality and fairness in pretrial justice by supporting Proposition 25. We urge voters to stand with us on the right side of history by voting yes.
Commentary: Prop. 25 would end the discriminatory money bail system in California. It’s time.
