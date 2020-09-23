Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 925 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,038 in the last 365 days.

Commentary: Prop. 25 would end the discriminatory money bail system in California. It’s time.

The choice before Californians this November is simple: to perpetuate an unfair system that is more punitive on the poor — or to build a new system that upholds the ideals of equality and fairness in pretrial justice by supporting Proposition 25. We urge voters to stand with us on the right side of history by voting yes.

You just read:

Commentary: Prop. 25 would end the discriminatory money bail system in California. It’s time.

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.