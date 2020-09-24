California Supreme Court Historical Society honors legal writing contest winners

Taylor Cozzens, a student at the University of Oklahoma, won first place for his paper "Ronald Reagan v. CRLA: Politics, Power, and Poverty Law" and received a $2,500 prize. Second place, with a $500 award, went to Gus Tupper, a 2020 graduate of UC Berkeley School of Law, for his paper "Breaking California's Cycle of Juvenile Transfer."
