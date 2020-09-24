State Loan and Investment Board to consider two grants Oct. 1

State board to consider two grants Oct. 1

The State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) will consider two Business Ready Community (BRC) grant requests during its Oct. 1 quarterly meeting at 8 a.m. in the WYDOT Auditorium, 5300 Bishop Blvd., in Cheyenne. Board meeting materials are available for review at https://wyomingbusiness.org/boardbook .

BUSINESS READY COMMUNITY (BRC) GRANT APPLICATIONS

Business Council staff review each application, conduct site visits, or conference calls in the case of planning grants, and make presentations to a board subcommittee before making final recommendations to the full board.

About the Program: The Wyoming Business Council administers the Business Ready Community grant and loan program, which provides financing for publicly owned infrastructure that serves the needs of businesses and promotes economic development within Wyoming communities.

The Business Council board is required by statute to forward BRC grant and loan recommendations to the State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) for final approval. The SLIB is comprised of the five statewide elected officials: the governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer and state superintendent of public instruction. The SLIB will make final decisions on BRC projects on Oct. 1.

The Town of Greybull requests $600,000 in Community Readiness grant funds to pave roads for Phase II (lots 37-72) of the Greybull Business Park. These lots exist on 29.67 acres. Greybull believes that there will be an opportunity in the post-COVID-19 economy to attract families and businesses from the population centers to rural areas. (Board recommends funding as requested.)

Sheridan County is requesting a $500,000 Enhancement grant for Phase 2 of the Red Grade Trails System. The Red Grade Trails System is a collaborative project of Sheridan County and the Sheridan Community Land Trust (SCLT) to develop public recreation opportunities in the form of approximately 27 trail miles on State of Wyoming, United States Forest Service, and Bureau of Land Management owned property. Phase 2 will develop two parking facilities and construct eleven miles of nonmotorized, multi-use trails on the portion of the Red Grade Trails system that lies on property managed by the Bighorn National Forest. (Board recommends funding as requested.) For more information about these projects, visit the Wyoming Business Council website, www.wyomingbusiness.org.

Community , Business