Route 4023 New Brighton Road Improvements Begin Monday in Kilbuck Township

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing the partial closure of Route 4023 (New Brighton Road) in Kilbuck Township, Allegheny County will begin Monday, September 28 weather permitting.

PennDOT crews will conduct slide repair work on New Brighton Road between Norwood Avenue and Semple Avenue. To allow the work to occur, beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, the roadway will be closed to through traffic around-the-clock continuously through Monday, October 12. Motorists will be detoured via Norwood Avenue and Semple Avenue.

Additional work will include roadway reconstruction, paving and drainage improvements.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

